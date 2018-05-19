Melania Trump returns to White House after kidney procedure with Great News

First lady Melania Trump returned to the White House on Saturday after undergoing a kidney procedure earlier this week.

Her office said in a statement that she is “resting comfortably and remains in high spirits” after returning home. The statement also thanked everyone who had sent their best wishes to her — noting that it had received “thousands of calls and emails.”

The first lady underwent an embolization procedure on Monday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Such a procedure is typically performed to cut off blood supply to a tumor, aneurysm or abnormal growth, typically growing in the kidney or liver, to shrink it.

There were no complications.

