    MELANIA TRUMP PLANE EMERGENCY AFTER SMOKE POURS FROM JET

    First Lady Melania Trump’s flight to Philadelphia had to return to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday after a “mechanical issue,” according to a pool report.

    NBC’s Peter Alexander said that reporters saw smoke and smelled burning on the plane. The flight crew brought wet towels to the reporters and told them to cover “their faces if smell became too strong.”

