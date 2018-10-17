MELANIA TRUMP PLANE EMERGENCY AFTER SMOKE POURS FROM JET

First Lady Melania Trump’s flight to Philadelphia had to return to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday after a “mechanical issue,” according to a pool report.

NBC’s Peter Alexander said that reporters saw smoke and smelled burning on the plane. The flight crew brought wet towels to the reporters and told them to cover “their faces if smell became too strong.”

BREAKING: Smoke and burning smell reported on Melania Trump’s flight to Philadelphia after “mechanical issue,” per pool. Flight returning to Andrews. Press brought wet towels, told to hold them over their faces if smell became too strong. Smell and smoke have since dissipated. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 17, 2018

