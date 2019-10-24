Melania Trump Meets with Lawmakers About Their Bipartisan Work to Reduce Opioid Abuse

U.S. first lady Melania Trump made her first solo trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, as she met with U.S. lawmakers to acknowledge their efforts in addressing the opioid crisis.

Trump’s trip comes a year after Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act on October 24, which “promotes opioid recovery and treatment.”

“I have traveled to some of the areas hardest hit by drug abuse and I have seen the devastating effects that this crisis has on families and children,” the first lady said at the meeting, adding, “This is why the SUPPORT Act is so important. It provides the necessary tools to fight this crisis.”

Since taking on her role as the first lady, Trump has been an advocate with her “Be Best” initiative, in which one of her pillars is focused on opioid abuse. – READ MORE