Melania Trump: I’m ‘One of the Most Bullied People in the World’

First lady Melania Trump understands bullying firsthand — which is partly why she created her “Be Best” campaign to help children use social media appropriately.

One need only check various social media platforms to read the negative, insulting and often vile comments that are almost routinely made about the first lady — and that behavior is partly what’s driving her to help the next generation through these troubling issues.

Melania Trump said in an interview that aired Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she is “the most bullied person in the world,” changing that ultimately to “one of the most bullied,” as CNN reported.

“I could say I’m the most bullied person [in] the world,” Mrs. Trump said in an interview she did during her solo trip to Africa last week, when she was asked what made her interested in the issue of cyberbullying.

“You’re really the most bullied person in the world?” ABC News’ Tom Llamas, who conducted the interview, which airs in full on Friday, replied.

“One of them, if you really see what people are saying about me,” she said.- READ MORE

First lady Melania Trump shared her thoughts on the #MeToo movement in a prime-time TV interview, echoing the comments of her husband, President Donald Trump — and echoing the stance of anyone who understands the importance of due process.

The first lady suggested that “a high enough bar has not always been applied to judging accusations of sexual misconduct,” as Newsweek reported.

“You need to have really hard evidence — that if you accuse [someone] of something, show the evidence,” she said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that will air Friday and was teased on that show Wednesday.

“I do stand with women, but we need to show the evidence,” she said in the interview, which was taped during her recent trip to Africa.- READ MORE