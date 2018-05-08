Melania Trump Has Enormous Jump In Popularity

CNN reports, “In a poll conducted by SSRS last week, 57 percent say they have a favorable impression of Trump, up from 47 percent in January.”

CNN also notes that data presents the “biggest number Melania Trump has experienced in any CNN polling, and higher than any favorability rating earned by President Donald Trump in CNN polling history going back to 1999.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1