Melania Trump Has Enormous Jump In Popularity

CNN reports, “In a poll conducted by SSRS last week, 57 percent say they have a favorable impression of Trump, up from 47 percent in January.”

CNN also notes that data presents the "biggest number Melania Trump has experienced in any CNN polling, and higher than any favorability rating earned by President Donald Trump in CNN polling history going back to 1999."

First Lady Melania Trump is experiencing a major surge in popularity, according to an new poll.

