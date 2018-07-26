Melania Trump Had A SAVAGE Response To New York Times Report She’s Not Allowed To Watch CNN

First Lady Melania Trump, well known for her unexpected and often hilariously frank relationship with the mainstream media, issued a savage response Wednesday morning to reports that her husband, President Donald Trump, went ballistic upon finding Melania’s Air Force One television tuned to CNN: she can watch any channel she wants.

CNN reports that the First Lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, responded pointedly to reporters asking her to confirm reports that Melania and other family members aren’t allowed to watch the network.

“Seems kind of silly to worry about what channel she watches on TV (any channel she wants btw) or if she heard some recording on the news,” Grisham wrote in an email. – READ MORE

Melania Trump shined Tuesday in a gray-and-white floral dress ahead of her trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to visit a children’s hospital as part of her “Be Best” campaign.

The first lady looked terrific in the sleeveless dress with a white trim that hit just below her knees as she stepped off the plane at Nashville International Airport before heading to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. – READ MORE

First lady Melania Trump looked stunning while she met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday.

Her yellow jacket made her stand out among a crowd of black and blue, and her yellow heels also made her stand noticeably taller than Putin. – READ MORE

