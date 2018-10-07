Melania Trump criticized for wearing white pith helmet in Kenya during safari

First lady Melania Trump has been criticized for wearing a white pith helmet while on a safari in Kenya on Friday.

Trump spent this week visiting four countries in Africa in five days as her first solo trip as the first lady. The first lady visited Ghana, Malawi and Kenya before landing in Egypt, where she will wrap up her trip.

On Friday, she visited the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, where she was spotted wearing a white blouse, brown riding pants, boots and the white pith helmet – which is associated with colonial rule across Africa, The Guardian reported. The first lady was captured taking pictures of animals on her iPhone and peering through binoculars.

The helmets were worn by European explorers in Africa in the 19th century before it became “a symbol of status – and oppression.”

Melania Trump wearing a pith helmet on her trip to "Africa" is more than a silly sartorial choice. It's a reflection of her outdated understanding of Africa. (Also, she was photographed in safari attire multiple times on this trip.) #FLOTUSinAfricaBingo https://t.co/aCnkOnPBF8 — kim yi dionne (@dadakim) October 5, 2018

Melania Trump went on a safari in Kenya wearing a pith helmet – a symbol of European colonial rule across Africa 🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JSvNghTs3p — Hamza Mohamed (@Hamza_Africa) October 6, 2018

The president tweeted about his wife’s visit this week saying she was doing a great job.

“Our country’s great First Lady, Melania, is doing really well in Africa. The people love her, and she loves them! It’s a beautiful thing to see,” he tweeted.- READ MORE

The U.S. first lady is visiting her third country during her five-day, four-country tour in Africa — and she is making the most of it as she danced alongside children and fed baby elephants.

This is Melania Trump’s first solo international trip as the first lady and she has visited Ghana, Malawi, and is now in Kenya — her last stop will be Egypt.

. @FLOTUS *dances* with the kids at Nest, entering the baby orphanage as they hold her hands and bring her inside pic.twitter.com/qWG8iNZsET — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 5, 2018

FLOTUS dances with orphans in Kenya pic.twitter.com/IhyHfMGtOJ — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) October 5, 2018

During her trip, she spent time with children at a hospital in Ghana and a school in Malawi — and now she is dancing hand-in-hand with children in Kenya.

The first lady visited and danced with the children at the Nest Orphanage in Limuru, Kenya. – READ MORE