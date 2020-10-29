Melania Trump Argues Biden’s ‘Socialist Agenda’ Will ‘Destroy America’

First Lady Melania Trump is warning Americans if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is elected in November, he will dismantle her husband’s work over the past four years.

“Joe Biden’s policy and socialist agenda will only serve to destroy America and all that has been built in the past four years. We must keep Donald in the White House so he can finish what he started, and our country can continue to flourish,” Melania Trump told supporters in Pennsylvania.

Melania Trump slams Biden’s “socialist agenda” that will “destroy America and all that has been built in the last four years” pic.twitter.com/gsUTgVqtpT — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) October 27, 2020

She added, “Joe Biden attacked President Trump’s decision to put American people first and closing travel from China. He called it ‘xenophobic hysteria.’ Now he suggests that he could have done a better job. Well, the American people can look at Joe Biden’s 36 years in Congress and eight years in the vice presidency and determine whether they think he will finally be able to get something done for the American people.” – READ MORE

