Melania Shines In Powder Blue Coat At Helsinki-Vantaa Airport In Finland (PHOTOS)

Melania Trump shined Sunday in a gorgeous powder blue coat as she and President Donald Trump touched down at Helsinki-Vantaa airport in Finland.

The first lady descended the steps of Air Force One in the long coat that she paired with a white button up long sleeve shirt and brown leather pants.

She completed the great outfit with loose hair, sunglasses and matching brown flats as she and Trump headed to their hotel ahead of the president’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1