Melania Proves Spring Has Sprung In Brilliant Green Dress For Tour At Flagler Museum (PHOTOS)

Melania Trump proved spring has definitely sprung when she showed up in a brilliant green dress to tour the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, Florida, Wednesday.

The first lady looked gorgeous in the short sleeve hunter green number as she got ready to tour the museum with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie Abe. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1