Melania Praises Veterans Who ‘Dedicated A Life Of Service To Their Country For Freedom’ Following England Trip

Melania Trump reflected on her and President Donald Trump’s trip to England and praised the veterans she met who have “dedicated a life of service to their country for freedom.”

“Today’s visit to RHC [Royal Hospital Chelsea]was focused in two areas,” the first lady explained, according a report from the White House Friday.  “First, it is always an honor to meet with soldiers who have dedicated a life of service to their country for freedom and protection of their people.”

“Secondly, I was very much looking forward to discussing concepts of ‘Be Best’ on an international level,” she added. ” The event highlighted that being the best you can be incorporates honoring the sacrifices of the past and celebrating hope for the future.” – READ MORE

First lady Melania Trump stole England’s heart during an appearance Friday, laughing with schoolchildren and giving a veteran a high-five.

The first lady also engaged in some lawn bowling, and wasn’t half bad at it either.READ MORE

The United States is one of Britain’s closest allies, joining forces in multiple wars during the 20th century. But it wasn’t always that way.

The nations’ tumultuous past also received attention on Friday when President Donald Trump and his wife Melania joined Queen Elizabeth II as the honor guard played the U.S. national anthem.

While Trump and his wife stood with their hands held over their hearts, the Queen seemed less enthusiastic. – READ MORE

