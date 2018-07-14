Melania Praises Veterans Who ‘Dedicated A Life Of Service To Their Country For Freedom’ Following England Trip

Melania Trump reflected on her and President Donald Trump’s trip to England and praised the veterans she met who have “dedicated a life of service to their country for freedom.”

“Today’s visit to RHC [Royal Hospital Chelsea]was focused in two areas,” the first lady explained, according a report from the White House Friday. “First, it is always an honor to meet with soldiers who have dedicated a life of service to their country for freedom and protection of their people.”

“Secondly, I was very much looking forward to discussing concepts of ‘Be Best’ on an international level,” she added. ” The event highlighted that being the best you can be incorporates honoring the sacrifices of the past and celebrating hope for the future.” – READ MORE

First lady Melania Trump stole England’s heart during an appearance Friday, laughing with schoolchildren and giving a veteran a high-five.