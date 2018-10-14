    True Pundit

    Politics TV

    Melania: My ‘Don’t Care’ Jacket Was for My Critics and ‘Left Wing Media,’ Not Migrant Children (VIDEO)

    Posted on by
    Share:

    During an interview broadcast on Friday, first lady Melania Trump firmly denied speculation that she wore a jacket earlier this year in order to convey that she didn’t care about migrant children separated from their parents.

    “It’s obvious. I didn’t wear the jacket for the children,” she told ABC’s Tom Llamas.

    As IJR previously noted, many criticized her for traveling to visit migrant children while wearing a jacket that read, “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U?” But according to her, the jacket was a sign for her critics and the “left wing media.”

    “I want to show them that I don’t care. You can criticize, whatever you want to say, you can say. But it will not stop me to do what’s right,” she explained.READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: