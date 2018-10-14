Melania: My ‘Don’t Care’ Jacket Was for My Critics and ‘Left Wing Media,’ Not Migrant Children (VIDEO)

During an interview broadcast on Friday, first lady Melania Trump firmly denied speculation that she wore a jacket earlier this year in order to convey that she didn’t care about migrant children separated from their parents.

Melania Trump tells @TomLlamasABC she wore the ‘I really don’t care’ jacket “for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. And I want to show them that I don’t care.” #MelaniaTrump https://t.co/EqEyfZkJvZ pic.twitter.com/2EWeCKB0de — ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2018

“It’s obvious. I didn’t wear the jacket for the children,” she told ABC’s Tom Llamas.

As IJR previously noted, many criticized her for traveling to visit migrant children while wearing a jacket that read, “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U?” But according to her, the jacket was a sign for her critics and the “left wing media.”

"I want to show them that I don't care. You can criticize, whatever you want to say, you can say. But it will not stop me to do what's right," she explained.