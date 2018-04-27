True Pundit

Politics TV World

Melania Just Honored The French So Elegantly That They Might Give Us Another Statue Of Liberty (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

First Lady Melania Trump released a video Thursday to commemorate French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the United States.

It was an honor to host President @emmanuelmacron and Mrs. Macron for our first State Dinner! 🇺🇸 🇫🇷

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on


The French visit, for the first state dinner of the Trump administration, was a huge success. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Melania Just Honored The French So Elegantly That They Might Give Us Another Statue Of Liberty
Melania Just Honored The French So Elegantly That They Might Give Us Another Statue Of Liberty

First Lady Melania Trump released a video Thursday to commemorate French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the United States. A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Apr 26, 2018 at

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: