Melania Hits Back After Book Claims She Cried Over Trump Winning Election — And It’s a Scorcher

A new book called “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” hits stores next Tuesday.

The book is by Michael Wolff, a USA Today columnist. One of the claims that Wolff’s book makes is that Melania Trump wasn’t happy after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

The first lady heard about the book’s claim and offered a response through Stephanie Grisham, her communications director:

The book is clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section. Mrs. Trump supported her husband’s decision to run for president and in fact, encouraged him to do so. She was confident he would win and was very happy when he did. – READ MORE

