Melania goes full ‘Bali fashionista’ in India with chic jumper and colorful sash

First Lady Melania Trump always looks amazing.

But I love it when she heads overseas and takes on the “flavor” of the country. I think that’s when her creativity hits its peak and we get to see these amazing fashion blends.

That’s precisely what happened in India.

Melania boarded the flight looking like an all-American Ralph Lauren model and disembarked from the plane looking like the hottest Bali fashionista ready to grace Taj Mahal. – READ MORE

