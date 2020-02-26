Melania goes full ‘Bali fashionista’ in India with chic jumper and colorful sash

First Lady Melania Trump always looks amazing.

But I love it when she heads overseas and takes on the “flavor” of the country. I think that’s when her creativity hits its peak and we get to see these amazing fashion blends.

That’s precisely what happened in India.

I love how Melania goes from all-American “Ralph Lauren” look for the plane ride to India and exits the plane looking like a Bali Fashionista 😍 She understands how fashion speaks and tells a story without saying a word. I pic.twitter.com/kWlHZKALrX — Daphnee🌙 (@DaphneeMoon7) February 24, 2020

First Lady Melania Trump is wearing a white jumpsuit with a green sash or cummerbund (कमरबंध) made from a vintage Indian design. Dress designed by Herve Pierre. #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/Ry2A3ZQpiI — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) February 24, 2020

Melania boarded the flight looking like an all-American Ralph Lauren model and disembarked from the plane looking like the hottest Bali fashionista ready to grace Taj Mahal. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --