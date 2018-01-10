Politics
Melania Gives Thanks To The Men And Women In Blue On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Melania Trump made it clear that she stands with our men and women in blue by taking some time to thank them on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Tuesday.
The first lady shared a photo to social media along with a touching message of gratitude for the men and women who lay their lives on the line every day to keep America safe.
“Thank you to the brave men & women who sacrifice so much to protect & keep us safe. We appreciate all that you & your families do!,” she wrote. – READ MORE
Melania Trump shined into 2018 Sunday night when she arrived for a New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, wearing a pink dress.
The first lady looked absolutely gorgeous in the short sleeve metallic dress that was covered in a floral print and went down just past her knees.