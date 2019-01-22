Melania Celebrates Trump Admin’s Two-Year Anniversary, Gets Hate on Social Media

Melania Trump tweeted a sweet tribute on Sunday on the two-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration — only to receive an onslaught of hatred on social media.

“It has been an unforgettable two years in the @WhiteHouse. I am honored to serve this great nation!” she tweeted.

She also included a picture of herself and the president dancing at the Liberty Ball on Inauguration Day two years ago today.

It has been an unforgettable two years in the @WhiteHouse. I am honored to serve this great nation! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C05gMotmX2 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 20, 2019

Although many on social media expressed support for and gratitude toward the Trump administration in response to the first lady’s tweet — many others spewed vitriol instead.

“How exactly has she served our country?” said one Twitter user.

“I wish I could forget the last two horrible years. Be best,” another wrote, referencing the first lady’s “Be Best” campaign that battles bullying of all kinds.

“Tell me again what you’ve done to contribute to this nation??? What did I miss? Oh yeah, a fashion show ‘Be Best,’” another person said sneeringly.- READ MORE