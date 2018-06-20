MELANIA CALLS SECRET SERVICE AFTER ACTOR THREATENS TO KIDNAP BARRON TRUMP

Spokesperson for the First Lady, Stephanie Grisham, has informed the Daily Caller that the Secret Service has been “notified” of the threat. “The tweet is sick and irresponsible and USSS has been notified,” Grisham said. – READ MORE

Actor Peter Fonda took to Twitter Wednesday to ask a mob of people to “rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles.” He also called for violence against Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and called White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders a “c—.”

A rep for Fonda told Fox News it was “not possible” to get a comment from the actor as he is too busy doing press for his new film, “Boundaries.”

The Oscar-nominated actor, who is the younger brother of actress Jane Fonda, didn’t stop with his tweet about President Trump’s 12-year-old son, Barron.

“See if mother [Melania Trump] will will [sic] stand up against the giant a–hole she is married to,” Fonda tweeted. “90 million people in the streets on the same weekend in the country. F—.” – READ MORE

