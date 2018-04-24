Mel Brooks Says Some Stuff About Trump His Hollywood Buddies Won’t Appreciate

Brooks’ triggering comments about Trump came in response to interviewer Matt Willstein asking him if he thinks it’s appropriate to draw parallels between “The Producers,” about two producers deliberately trying to make a flop, and the Trump campaign. The question got a laugh out of Brooks.

“I don’t know if he was really trying to lose,” said Brooks. “I’m not sure he wanted it, but I don’t think he was actively trying to lose it because, you know, anything important you don’t give up. I think what he really wanted was maybe to be president for a month or so, so he could be in the books and wear the crown and then say, ‘Look, this is not really my job. I’ve got a show to do.’ But he didn’t know they don’t let you quit. So it backfired and now it’s every minute.”

That’s when the director said something that Hollywood certainly won’t appreciate hearing. “But who knows if the Democrats have anybody [who can beat him], because really it’s a big show and he’s a big celebrity,” said Brooks. “And I think, America votes for a celebrity. I don’t think they vote for somebody who’s a great administrator.” – READ MORE

