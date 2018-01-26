Megyn Kelly On Thin Ice — NBC Execs. Say She Went Too Far On Jane Fonda

According to Page Six, NBC “insiders” think the recent spat between NBC morning queen Megyn Kelly and fading movie star Jane Fonda has gone too far. The New York Post’s entertainment page reported Wednesday that although Kelly got the green light from the network to get testy with Fonda, they didn’t expect her to revisit the “Hanoi Jane” stigma or dwell on the actress’s plastic surgery.

The NBC sources told Page Six that the episode illustrates how Kelly now has “too much power” and will undoubtedly scare away the famous from wanting to be interviewed by Kelly.

“The problem is that nobody at NBC is controlling Megyn. They paid her more than $20 million to host the 9 a.m. show, and she’s been given too much power. But the fact remains: You can’t say those things, or be so aggressive, on morning TV,” an “insider” told Page Six. “Plus, Megyn was already having trouble booking celebrities — so how is she ever going to book other stars if they disagree and she goes on air later and trashes them?”- READ MORE

Joy Behar and her fellow co-hosts “The View” attacked Megyn Kelly Tuesday for her feud with Jane Fonda over a plastic surgery question she asked the actress during an interview last year.

The comment came during a panel discussion on the NBC host blasting Fonda Monday over the actress calling Kelly “not that good of an interviewer.” During her show, Kelly defended her question and brought up Fonda’s controversial actions during the Vietnam War for which she earned the nickname “Hanoi Jane.”

“Honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive,” Kelly said in the clip aired ahead of the discussion. – READ MORE

Actress Jane Fonda won’t stop bashing NBC’s Megyn Kelly for asking about her plastic surgery, and Kelly is finally responding to the criticism.

Kelly explained on her show Monday morning that Fonda has addressed her plastic surgery many times in the past, so the NBC host had no way of knowing that the topic was suddenly off limits.

“It’s time to address the ‘poor me’ routine,” Kelly said. “For some context, Fonda was on the show to promote a film about aging… if Fonda really wants to have an honest discussion about older women’s cultural face, then her plastic surgery is tough to ignore.” – READ MORE