MEGXIT: Canadians Overwhelmingly Against Paying For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Live There

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to set up shop in America’s hat, that’s fine, say Canadians, so long as the people don’t have to pay for it.

According to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute, only 5% of Canadian taxpayers are okay with footing the bill for Harry and Meghan’s stay in the country, despite having a generally positive attitude about the migration.

“Exactly half of those polled by the non-profit Angus Reid Institute said they did not care either way if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved there for good, with a generous 39% seeming keen,” reports Fox News. “But only 5% believed taxpayers should help pay for whatever the family needed — with almost three-quarters (73%) adamant that the Sussexes should pay for everything themselves.”

Quebec proved to be the least welcoming part of Canada, with a full 17% actually “upset” that Harry and Meghan wish to move there. “Two thirds (66 percent) of the 1,154 polled say the House of Windsor is at least losing its relevance, with only 4 percent finding it more relevant than ever,” Fox notes. Overall, however, the study found that Prince Harry still remains popular in the country. –READ MORE