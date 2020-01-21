Meghan’s Father Rips Daughter For ‘Cheapening’ Royals, Choosing ‘Money’ Over Family

Thomas Markle, father of Meghan Markle, criticized his daughter in an interview released Sunday for “cheapening” the royal family to “Walmart with a crown” and tossing away “every girl’s dream” for “money.”

“It’s disappointing because she actually got every girl’s dream. Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away, for, it looks like she’s tossing that away for money,” Mr. Markle told Channel 5 news, according to Reuters.

The father, who’s been estranged from Meghan since her marriage to Prince Harry, said his daughter and Harry signed on “to be part of the royals and to represent the royals” when they wed in 2018.

“This is, like, one of the greatest long-living institutions ever,” the father said in the released documentary footage. “They are destroying it; they are cheapening it; they’re making it shabby.”

Harry and Meghan "are turning it into a Walmart with a crown of it now," he continued. "It is something that is ridiculous. They shouldn't be doing this."