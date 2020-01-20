Meghan Said Leaving ‘Toxic’ Royal Life A ‘Matter Of Life Or Death’: REPORT

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle reportedly felt that leaving the “toxic” royal life was a “matter of life or death.”

“Meghan felt she had to escape because living within the royal confines was soul crushing,” a close friend of Markle’s told The Daily Mail (U.K.) last week.

“Meghan’s friend explained that the 38-year-old feels she can ‘finally breathe’ since leaving and has free reign over her life again,” reported the outlet. “They also explained that Meghan felt that living within the royal family confines was ‘soul crushing’ and she didn’t want her son around such a ‘toxic environment’, deciding to leave in part for his benefit.”

“She told her inner circle of friends that her soul was being crushed and that the decision to leave was a matter of life or death – meaning the death of her spirit,” Markle’s friend said, adding that the duchess “felt like she couldn’t be the best mother to Archie if she wasn’t being her true, authentic self. Something she felt she couldn’t be in the royal family confines.” – L