Meghan McCain Uses Father’s Eulogy to Take Pot-Shots at Trump

Meghan Mccain, While Giving A Eulogy At Her Father’s Funeral On Saturday, Took The Opportunity To Take Pot-shots At President Trump.

Meghan, who was honoring her late father Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), used her eulogy as a thinly-veiled way to criticize Trump and his “cheap rhetoric” while boasting about her father’s life.

“The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege,” Meghan told a packed audience at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, Saturday.

Meghan, who co-hosts ABC’s The View, also mocked Trump’s signature slogan “Make America Great Again,” saying that “America was always great.”

“America does not boast because she does not have need to. The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great,” Meghan added, with many in the church applauding her statement.

“The America of John McCain is the America of the boys who rushed the colors in every war across three centuries knowing that in them is the life of the republic.” – READ MORE

Former President Obama praised Sen. John McCain‘s (R-Ariz.) ability to transcend partisan fights at his funeral on Saturday while blasting the “bombast and insult and phony controversies” of the current political climate.

Obama praised McCain, his 2008 presidential rival, during a eulogy at his funeral service in Washington, saying the longtime Arizona senator called on Americans to be “bigger” than politics based on “fear.”

Barack Obama on McCain: "Our politics, public life, public discourse can seem small and mean and petty. Trafficking in insult and phony controversies…It's the politics that pretends to be brave and tough but in fact is born of fear. John called on us to be bigger than that" pic.twitter.com/fn3NH7ASPN — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2018

“So much of our politics, public life, public discourse can seem small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast, and insult, and phony controversies, and manufactured outrage,” Obama told those gathered at the Washington National Cathedral.

“It’s the politics that pretends to be brave and tough but in fact is born of fear,” Obama said. “John called on us to be bigger than that. He called on us to be better than that.” – READ MORE