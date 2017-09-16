Meghan McCain to Leave Fox News to Focus on ‘Other Things’

FOLLOW US!



Fox News contributor Meghan McCain, the eldest daughter of Sen. John McCain (R., Ariz.), announced that she is leaving the network to focus on “other things.”

McCain was a co-host on “Outnumbered,” a Fox News afternoon show that added a different male guest each day to a rotating group of female contributors, Varietyreported Friday.

“Meghan has been a valuable part of ‘Outnumbered’ and the Fox News team,” the show said in a statement. “We’re sad to see her go, but we wish her all the best.” – READ MORE