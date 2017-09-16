True Pundit

Meghan McCain to Leave Fox News to Focus on ‘Other Things’

Posted on by
Fox News contributor Meghan McCain, the eldest daughter of Sen. John McCain (R., Ariz.), announced that she is leaving the network to focus on “other things.”

McCain was a co-host on “Outnumbered,” a Fox News afternoon show that added a different male guest each day to a rotating group of female contributors, Varietyreported Friday.

“Meghan has been a valuable part of ‘Outnumbered’ and the Fox News team,” the show said in a statement. “We’re sad to see her go, but we wish her all the best.” – READ MORE

  • yurlittledog2

    Leaving Fox to focus on other things ??? Could she be following in her Dads footsteps for a Political Run ?? Maybe or CNN is looking for another Rino to fill its Time slots..

  • AZVick

    Daddy McShame steps down; McCain RINO Gov Ducey inserts the new Senator McCain!

  • mugsy32

    I think she’s going to become Dog the Bounty Hunters new squeeze.

  • angel alli

    Yeah their up to no good for sure. Got to block the MAGA agenda for Daddy