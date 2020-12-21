Meghan McCain Tells Trump He ‘Disgraced the Office of the Presidency’ by Attacking Her Father

Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late-Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), is coming to her father’s defense after President Donald Trump tweeted another criticism of him.

“Two years after he died, you still obsess over my dad. It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him. He served his country with honor, you have disgraced the office of the presidency,” McCain wrote on Twitter Friday.

She added, “You couldn’t even pull it out in Arizona.”

President-elect Joe Biden solidified his electoral victory over Trump by winning Arizona, as IJR previously reported.

In September, Meghan McCain fired back at Trump after allegations surfaced in a report published by The Atlantic about him referring to her father as a “loser.” – READ MORE

