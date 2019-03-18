Meghan McCain Snaps After Trump Hammers Her Crooked Father

Meghan McCain knows why President Donald Trump has been “obsessing” over her late father, John McCain.

After POTUS took to Twitter over the weekend to slam both McCain and a “Saturday Night Live” rerun targeting him, Meghan hit back on Monday morning on “The View.” Read his tweets in full at the bottom of this article.

“He spends his weekend obsessing over great men because he knows it, I know it and all of you know it, he will never be a great man,” she said, keeping her cool composure as she clapped back.

“My father was his kryptonite in life, his kryptonite in death,” she continued. “All of us have love and families and when my father was alive up into adulthood, we would spend our times together cooking, hiking, fishing, really celebrating life and I think it’s because he almost died and I just thought, your life is spent on your weekends, not with your family, not with your friends, but obsessing, obsessing over great men you could never live up to.”

"That tells you everything you need to know about his pathetic life right now," she added. "I genuinely feel bad for his family. I can't imagine having a father that does this on the weekends."