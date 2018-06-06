Meghan McCain slams Eagles: ‘I don’t like how political sports has gotten’ (VIDEO)

Meghan McCain slammed the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday following reports that most of the team’s athletes were planning to skip a Tuesday visit to the White House before President Trump canceled it.

“I think when you get invited to the White House you should go, period,” McCain said during a segment of “The View.” “I think the White House and the presidency is bigger than one man. I don’t like how political sports has gotten, we’ve talked about that many times on the show.”

McCain’s remarks come a day after Trump abruptly announced Monday the Super Bowl champions would not be visiting the White House. Trump cited the team’s participation in national anthem protests in his decision to disinvite the team from visiting the White House. – READ MORE

