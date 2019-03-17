Meghan McCain Rips Trump: ‘No One Will Ever Love You the Way They Loved my Father’

ABC’s The View co-host Meghan McCain said Saturday evening that no one will ever love President Donald Trump in the same way her late father Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) was loved.

“No one will ever love you the way they loved my father…. I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?” McCain wrote on Twitter.

The View co-host’s scathing remarks came in response to President Trump’s criticism of her late father’s involvement in giving the FBI a copy of the largely debunked Steele dossier, which purported nefarious ties between the president and Russia.

Appearing on the Fox News Channel Saturday, former independent counsel Ken Starr saidthat while McCain was an “American hero,” if reports of his handling of the dossier are accurate, it would be a “very dark stain” on his legacy. – READ MORE