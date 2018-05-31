Meghan McCain on ‘Roseanne’ cancellation: ABC holds employees to higher standard than the White House (VIDEO)

Meghan McCain on Wednesday blasted President Trump while praising ABC’s decision to cancel the sitcom “Roseanne,” saying that the network “holds a higher standard to their employees than apparently the White House does.”

McCain made her comments on “The View” a day after ABC canceled “Roseanne.” The network made the decision after the show’s star Roseanne Barr sent a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Obama.

“I’ve been so disheartened by what’s acceptable in the world right now, what’s acceptable in the White House,” McCain said. “It’s refreshing to see someone take a stand and say ‘No, not at ABC. Not at this company. This is not acceptable rhetoric.’ – READ MORE

