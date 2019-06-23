Meghan McCain hauls off and calls ‘The View’ co-host Joy Behar a ‘b****’ during heated exchange over Trump campaign (VIDEO)

The View” co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar faced off in a shouting match on Wednesday during a discussion about President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

During a heated exchange, McCain called Behar a “b****,” though she later explained that it was all tongue-in-cheek.

The co-hosts began discussing Trump’s campaign kickoff Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida, when it all began.



McCain observed that the Amway Center in Orlando — where the rally was held — was "completely packed."