Meghan McCain Breaks It to Low-Polling Dems in Wide Primary Field: ‘You Ain’t Never Going to Be President’ (VIDEO)

During Friday’s show, the ladies determined Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as the biggest contender for the first night of the debate and former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for the second night, McCain laughed off the hefty list of Democrats running.

“There’s so many candidates, my god,” McCain said. “It’s like Hollywood Squares over there.”

Which Democratic candidate is the most electable? The co-hosts discuss ahead of next week’s first debate. https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/IxvFldZxoz — The View (@TheView) June 21, 2019

McCain noted that it’s “admirable” to run for president, but when it comes to some of the low-polling candidates, “you’re wasting our collective time and I’d like see people who are extremely serious that can win.”

"I'm sorry, it doesn't take a political scientist … to know that some of these people ain't going to be president," McCain declared, before shouting, "You ain't never going to be president now!"