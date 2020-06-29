Meghan McCain and Joy Behar team up to slam Biden for hiding ‘in his basement’ during pandemic

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar are two hosts of the ABC talk show “The View” that rarely agree on anything.

That’s why it came as a huge surprise when they teamed up on Thursday to blast Joe Biden for hiding “in his basement” amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“The narrative that he’s stuck in the basement and he’s scared to come out,” said McCain. “I don’t feel like I’m getting enough from his campaign right now.”

Behar then slightly throttled her usual Trump-bashing ways to attack Biden for making limited television appearances throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. “Biden needs to be on television more,” the super-liberal Behar said.

“He needs to be talking, he needs to tell us what his plan is going forward, how he’s going to fix the mess that Trump has put us in—that Trump and the Republican Congress has put us in.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --