Meghan Markle’s half-sister slams Prince Harry’s claim the royals are the family she ‘never had’

Meghan Markle’s half-sister has a bone to pick with her future brother-in-law.

Samantha Grant, who shares a father with the “Suits” actress, sounded off on Twitter after Prince Harry made some comments about his family’s Christmas celebrations with his fiancée Markle.

He said in a recent interview with BBC Radio 4, “There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time… [Meghan’s] getting in there and it’s the family I suppose that she’s never had.”

Grant fired back on social media, “Actually she [Markle] has a large family who were always there with her and for her.”

Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged ,she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

She added “our household was very normal” and when Markle’s mother Doria and their father Tom Markle divorced, “we all made it so it was like she had two houses.” – READ MORE

