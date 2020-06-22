Meghan Markle ‘Wants to Run for President of the United States,’ Royal Insider Claims

Lady Colin Campbell, who has been a royal insider for decades, is speaking out this week to claim that Meghan Markle has political dreams that include her potentially running for president of the United States.

Campbell, 70, told Daily Mail that she believes Meghan’s move to the U.S. with her husband Prince Harry was all part of her plan to launch a political career for herself.

“I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions and I’ve been told that one day she wants to run for President,” said Campbell. “I think everything she is doing, leaving the royal family and moving back to California is part of her plan and she has taken Harry along with her.”

Campbell has just written a new book called “Meghan and Harry: The Real Story,” which is due out on Thursday. In another interview with The Sunday Times, Campbell blasted Meghan by saying that she has “squandered” the “most wonderful opportunity” by leaving the royal family.

Campbell also claimed that Meghan was the “driving force” behind the decision to leave the royal family. – READ MORE

