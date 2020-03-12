Meghan Markle Fires Back Calling the Royal Family ‘Weird’ and Kate Middleton ‘Uptight’

It didn’t take long for things to start falling apart after Harry and Meghan Markle went back to the United Kingdom for their final act as royals.

Meghan has reportedly been calling the royal family “weird” to her family and friends.

According to a Daily Mail exclusive, Meghan Markle described her final trip as a royal to be “bittersweet” and that she was “eager to get back home to Archie” before they officially lost their royal status on March 31.

The report went on to say that she is said to have told her closest friends that the recent trip to the UK was “confirmation” that leaving the royal family was the right decision to make.

Meghan also told her friends that she was “relieved” that her son Archie, didn’t join them on the trip, which reportedly saddened his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who was hoping to spend some more time with him.

“She said it’s not like she was intentionally keeping away, but it made no sense to bring him and put him in harm’s way,” Meghan’s friend said.

Meghan has no problem sharing her feelings about the royal family and took it step further by calling them ‘weird’ and more specifically that Kate Middleton, is “uptight”.

“She said has been a confirmation that they made the right choice in parting ways. There’s no warmth between the family members and she wants to raise Archie in a household that is filled with laughter and joy and lots of hugs,” another close friend of Meghan’s said, according to a Daily Mail exclusive. – READ MORE

