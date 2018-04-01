Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding reported to cost a grand $45 million

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding is going to be a pricey affair, but the highly anticipated royal event is slated to surpass that of Prince William and Kate’s 2011 nuptials.

According to British wedding site Bridebook, Markle’s upcoming wedding is reportedly estimated to cost around $44.9 million, or £32 million, about $20 million more than Prince William and Kate’s reported $28 million nuptials. Bridebook also expects that the May 19 ceremony will land a spot on the top ten most expensive weddings list.

The wedding site broke down the royal wedding expenses and highlighted that the most expensive part of the ceremony will be the extensive security measures that Bridebook claims will include snipers, undercover police and military tech, and possible drones, adding up to an estimated total of $42.1 million. – READ MORE

