Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Humiliated After Piers Morgan Calls Them ‘Irrelevant’

British television host Piers Morgan just humiliated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, branding the couple as “irrelevant.”

Morgan told The Sun ‘s TV Mag that the coronavirus pandemic had put Meghan and Harry “firmly back in their box” and shown the world that healthcare workers are the real people who should be valued, rather than celebrities.

“I don’t miss the celebrity stuff at all – celebrities have been put firmly back in their box. The real stars are the health workers. They’re the people that we need to value highest,” Morgan said. He went on to single out Meghan and Harry specifically after the couple stepped down from the royal family and moved to Los Angeles, California, saying that the current situation has rendered them “utterly irrelevant”.

“I don’t really care about them anymore,” Morgan said. They seem so utterly irrelevant, stuck in their rented Hollywood mansion, desperately trying to get attention. Doing stupid lawsuits and whining about the media. No one cares.”

Meghan and Harry are currently living in the $18 million mansion of Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry with their one year-old son Archie while they look for a home of their own in the area.

This comes weeks after Morgan admitted that he may have taken his attacks on Meghan and Harry “too far.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --