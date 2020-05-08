‘Meghan Doesn’t Like It’: Harry Sells Rifle Collection To Reportedly Please Meghan

Prince Harry recently sold his custom-made hunting rifles as a way to please “animal-loving” wife Meghan Markel, U.K. tabloids said Wednesday.

“A fellow hunter bought the pair of prized Purdey firearms, thought to be worth at least £50,000, in a private deal,” The Sun reported.

“Harry learnt to shoot as a child and once killed a one-ton buffalo,” the outlet said. “But Meghan is opposed to hunting and pals hinted the Duke of Sussex would give up to appease her.”

The 35-year-old was absent from recent shoots at Balmoral and Sandringham, The Sun outlined. “He sold his two British-made guns five months ago — before he and Meghan, 38, quit the UK for a new life in North America.”

“He bought them because he wanted them, not because they belonged to Harry, but he was quite chuffed when he found out,” a friend of the anonymous buyer said. “They are beautiful examples and he’s very pleased with them but he’s not the sort of person who wants to boast about the royal connection.” – READ MORE

