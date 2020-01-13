Megan Rapinoe knocks IOC for banning protests at Olympics: ‘We will not be silenced’

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe vowed Friday that Olympians would “not be silenced” in the face of the International Olympic Committee’s ban on protests at medal ceremonies and official venues

Rapinoe posted a photo on her Instagram Stories, which showed the words “Kneeling,” “Hand gestures” and “Signs” crossed out and wrote her own thoughts on the rule that prohibits any “demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda” in Olympic areas.

Megan Rapinoe responds to the IOC banning protests at the Olympics: “We will not be silenced” pic.twitter.com/69PljKC8u5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 10, 2020

“So much for being done about the protests,” Rapinoe wrote. “So little being done about what we are protesting about. We will not be silenced.”

Taking a knee, making a hand gesture with political meaning and refusing to respect fellow medalists on the podium are considered “divisive disruption” under the new IOC guidelines. – READ MORE