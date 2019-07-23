Megan Rapinoe: I Was ‘Naive’ to Think Americans Would Approve Anthem Protest Because I’m ‘Non-Threatening’ White Woman

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe over the weekend admitted that she was “naive” for believing that her national anthem protests would be received more favorably because she is a “non-threatening” white woman.

“I actually felt like it was going to be received a little better,” Rapinoe told CNN’s Van Jones, conceding that most of the country did not approve of her protests. “Like, OK, well, woman, white, sort of non-threatening. No, that was not the case.”

Rapinoe became one of the first white athletes to kneel during the national anthem, and the U.S. team’s co-captain refused to put her hand over her heart while the anthem played before the team’s World Cup matches.

“I’ll probably never put my hand over my heart,” Rapnioe told Yahoo Sports last month. “I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again.” – READ MORE