Megan Fox Says Her Kids Go To ‘Vegan School,’ Teaches Them Plants Have ‘Feelings, Thoughts, And Emotions’

Actress Megan Fox says she and her husband send their three young boys to “an organic, sustainable, vegan school” and teach Journey, three, Bodhi, five, and Noah, seven, that plants have “feelings, thoughts and emotions.”

“We send them to an organic, sustainable, vegan school where they’re seed-to-table, they plant their own food,” the “Transformers” star told People magazine during a charity outing with her husband on Monday. “They grow it, they harvest it and they take it to local restaurants to sell it, so they understand how all of that works.”

“I’m very specific about never harming animals,” continued Fox. “We don’t step on ants; we don’t do things like that. We don’t rip flowers out of the ground, because we think they’re beautiful. I teach them that plants are sentient beings — they have feelings, thoughts and emotions — so that’s what we’re doing.”

Fox recalled an incident where one of her sons accidentally stepped on a bug and the family held a funeral for it.

“My son accidentally stepped on a roly-poly once and he was devastated, and we had a full funeral for it,” the actress said. “We did a ceremony, we buried it, we lit sage, we released him back. So they’re very involved.” – READ MORE