Megachurch pastor comes to the defense of Kanye West: ‘Shut up for a minute, OK?’ (VIDEO)

Megachurch Pastor Greg Laurie hit back at critics of rapper Kanye West’s newfound Christian faith.

Laurie, founding pastor at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California, blasted West’s opponents and suggested they either shut up or pray for the entertainer instead.

Some thoughts on Kanye West and his newfound faith. pic.twitter.com/lhWeBo4upB — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) October 29, 2019

During a recent sermon, Laurie addressed West’s incredible transformation and his resulting foray into Christian gospel music.

“Just shut up for a minute, OK?” Laurie said of West’s critics. “How about this: Pray for him. Pray that he gets grounded in his faith, pray that he’s a seed sown on good ground that brings forth much fruit.”

Laurie pointed out that West’s own faith doesn’t need criticism or analyzation so long as he continues to grow in Jesus Christ. – READ MORE