Meet The Expert Often Quoted By Mainstream Media Outlets Who DOESN’T EXIST

The Chronicle of Higher Education isn’t known for producing the most entertaining content, but its new exposé on the the ubiquitous “student-loan debt expert,” Drew Cloud, is comedic gold.

The self-described debt expert and journalist Cloud, the Chronicle notes, “is everywhere.” His first-rate research, published on his website “The Student Loan Report,” is frequently cited by mainstream media outlets, including The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, CNBC, Forbes, and Business Insider, while his name is “a fixture in the smaller, specialized blogosphere of student debt.”

There’s only one problem with Cloud and his “Student Loan Report.” He doesn’t exist, and the site is the creation of a student-loan refinancing company:

After The Chronicle spent more than a week trying to verify Cloud’s existence, the company that owns The Student Loan Report confirmed that Cloud was fake. “Drew Cloud is a pseudonym that a diverse group of authors at Student Loan Report, LLC use to share experiences and information related to the challenges college students face with funding their education,” wrote Nate Matherson, CEO of LendEDU. – READ MORE

