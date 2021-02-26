Meet The Columbia Professor Who Says He Does Heroin For “Work-Life Balance”

Columbia University professor Dr. Carl Hart has an unusual way of unwinding after a tough day at work. While some may be out at happy hour and others may enjoy playing tennis or a jog, Hart, a professor of psychology and neuroscience, says he has a “fondness for heroin”.

His interest in the drug isn’t just for research, however – it’s also for personal use, according to the NY Post. The 54 year old has said she has snorted “small amount of heroin” for as many as 10 days in a row in his new book “Drug Use for Grown-ups: Chasing Liberty in the Land of Fear”. Hart says he experiences withdrawal symptoms 12 to 16 hours after the last dose.

He writes in his book: “There aren’t many things in life that I enjoy more than a few lines by the fireplace at the end of the day.”

He claims the drug use leaves him “refreshed” and “prepared to face another day” and compares his use of heroin to be as normal as someone using alcohol. “Like vacation, sex and the arts, heroin is one of the tools that I use to maintain my work-life balance,” he writes. – READ MORE

