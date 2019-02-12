Meet the 2020 candidate giving away money, in ‘universal basic income’ pitch

Several Democratic presidential candidates are pitching government-backed health care, child care and education in their 2020 platforms.

Andrew Yang is going a step further — pushing a plan for “universal basic income.” And to demonstrate what he’s talking about, the entrepreneur from New York City and uber-longshot for the Democratic presidential nomination is personally giving away money to families in Iowa and New Hampshire, the states that vote first and second in the presidential caucus and primary calendar.

“It would help people improve their health, nutrition, pay off some debts and bills that have been hanging over them, reduce their stress levels,” Yang told Fox News in an interview, describing what he’s dubbed a “freedom dividend.”

The grand plan would involve the government giving $12,000 a year to each adult American — the kind of guaranteed income scheme that’s been tested recently in Finland, as well as California.

The plan, like his candidacy, is a longshot. But, thematically, it dovetails with such sweeping government aid ideas as those contained in the newly unveiled Green New Deal and other proposals on Capitol Hill.

2020 Watch: Presidential candidate @AndrewYangVFA -a long-shot for the Democratic nomination-tells @foxnewspolitics he checked with the @FEC before giving $1,000 per month gift to families in Iowa/NH to publicize his proposed Freedom Dividend-$12K per year to each adult American pic.twitter.com/DhRGXwXShM — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) February 7, 2019

Yang said his plan would be paid for by a value-added tax, known as a VAT. He’s estimated a 10 percent VAT would raise some $700-800 billion. And to publicize the push, Yang is giving $1,000 per month this year out of his own pocket to a family in Iowa and New Hampshire. – READ MORE