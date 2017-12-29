Meet The Kentucky County That Voted Blue For Its Entire 147-Year Existence — Until Trump Came Along

President Donald Trump managed to swing a small county in Kentucky that has been on lock by the Democratic party for the past 147 years.

Elliot County is tucked away in the foothill of the Appalachian Mountains and has voted for a Democrat in every presidential election in its 147-year existence. Trump was able to take roughly 70 percent of the vote in the county, upending nearly 150 years of Democratic domination.

It was Trump’s message of rebuilding U.S. cities and rejuvenating once forgotten industries that so resonated with the coal mining and tobacco farming Kentucky county.

“He was the hope we were all waiting on, the guy riding up on the white horse. There was a new energy about everybody here,” Steven Whitt, a diner owner in the county and registered Democrat, told The Associated Press Wednesday. – READ MORE

