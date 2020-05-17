Meet Barbara Ferrer, The Social Justice Warrior With No Medical Background Leading LA’s COVID Response

At this point, most market participants outside California know LA County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer as the public servant whose “miscommunication” Tuesday afternoon about a three-month extension to her county’s stay at home order was blamed for reviving anxieties about the economic reopening in the US that helped hammer stocks lower last week. The good doctor – who, as it so happens, isn’t a medical doctor, but the owner of a Ph.D in “Social Welfare” (whatever the f**k that means) – would like you to know she is truly sorry for the error, and the ensuing public furor she accidentally unleashed.

As we have been saying since the beginning of this outbreak, many of the public servants revered as virtually infallible by the “stay home, save lives” crowd (overly Democratic in political orientation) actually have few real qualifications. Dr. Ferrer isn’t a scientist, or a medical doctor, and people who argue that we should simply stay inside forever because science often have little, or no, understanding of the current state of research concerning the virus. Because if they did, they would understand that not even the scientists have a great grasp of how to handle this. Given the far-reaching ramifications for society, it shouldn’t be an extreme opinion to suggest that tackling this requires a multidisciplinary approach, because small oversights can have major consequences.

As for Dr. Ferrer, after apologizing for her “miscommunication” on Wednesday, she went on to reveal that, actually, the order would be expanded (though certain businesses are still being allowed to reopen) offering a seemingly contradictory explanation of the local guidelines and planned path forward that has left the entire county wondering what the hell is going on.

As KABC’s John Phillips shared on his radio show Wednesday, the good doctor’s educational resume, according to a bio published at USC, where she was recently a panelist at a “Safe Schools” symposium, reveals she received her Ph.D. in Social Welfare from Brandeis University, a Master of Arts in Public Health from Boston University, a Master of Arts in Education from the University of Massachusetts, and a Bachelor of Arts in Community Studies from UC Santa Cruz. – READ MORE

