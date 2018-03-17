Medieval ‘pot o’ gold’ discovered by construction workers

Just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day — two construction workers in Holland have discovered a real-life “pot o’ gold.”

The workers from water company Oasen made the stunning find when they were laying pipes in the new town of Hoef and Haag, in the province of Utrecht, LiveScience reports.

During the construction work, they dug up a medieval cooking pot that contained 12 gold and 462 silver coins. The coins have been dated to the 15th century. It’s unclear at this point who will keep the coins.

After finding the pot, “it literally and figuratively rained coins,” the company explained in a press release translated via Google Translate.

The coins, which were stuck together, had turned green. – READ MORE

