‘Medicare-for-all’ sponsor says plan would gut 1 million private insurance jobs

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the lead House sponsor of the sweeping “Medicare-for-all” health care plan, said this week that her proposed program would force about 1 million employees of private health insurance companies out of their jobs.

She made the remarks during a town hall at American University, while stressing her goal to try and help those “displaced” by a shift to a government-managed health care system.

“There are a lot of people who work in the private insurance industry,” Jayapal said. “We have thought carefully about how we’d take care of those folks because we think those people are very important.”

In video taken by conservative group “America Rising,” she predicted “there’s about a million people we think will be displaced if ‘Medicare-for-all’ happens” and then outlined how her bill would “take care” of those people whose jobs are made redundant.

"We have set aside one percent a year of the total cost of the bill for five years to take care of a transition for employees in the private insurance sector," Jayapal said. "If they are able to retire, that might be one, pension guarantees, job training so they can move into a different system."